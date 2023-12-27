‘If He is Happy, Nothing Else Matters’: Salim Khan On Arbaaz Khan's Marriage

Salim who is very happy for his son, said, told News18, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him (Arbaaz Khan) and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom.”

Salim added, "I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”