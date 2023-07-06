Kriti Sanon Production House Has A Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Read Details

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon at the launch of their film’s first look.
(Photo Couresty: Twitter)
Actor Kriti Sanon took to her social media account on Wednesday, 5 July to announce that she has launched her own production house called Blue Butterfly Films. She opened it with her sister Nupur Sanon. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the title of the production house.
Kriti took to Instagram to unveil the logo of her production house Blue Butterfly Films. She wrote in the caption, "And It's time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself."
The actress teased her fans about a new announcement that would be shared tomorrow, July 6. "Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! (butterfly emoticons) @nupursanon. Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned! (sic)" she concluded.
Some fans were quick to notice that Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly films had a Sushant Singh Rajput connection. Both the actors Kriti and Sushant were good friends and worked together in Raabta (2017). Sushant often used blue butterflies in his Instagram captions.
Sushant was once asked why he used then and his response was: "Blue Butterfly signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance, between you and I and all of us. For feelings you could trust, for meanings you could refer to chaos theory/ complexity theory/ fractals/ non linear dynamics/ butterfly effect/ philospphy science/ complex numbers/ cognitive science/ behavioural economics etc etc.... but we could also just, feel, I move my fingers here and you smile there it is resonance my love, magical, (blue butterfly emoji)"
