Emma Watson Breaks Silence On Rumours of Engagement

Emma Watson addresses rumours of her engagement.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Emma Watson has been largely absent from social media. However, the Hollywood actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to address rumours about her engagement and career. Emma said speculations about her personal and professional lives were only ‘to create clicks’.
In a series of tweets, Emma wrote, “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.” She added, “If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you.
Emma added that if there's no news from her that means she is 'quietly' spending the pandemic just like most people. ”In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people".
“I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx,” she signed off.
Rumours of Emma's engagement started floating when she was spotted wearing a ring during an outing with her boyfriend Leo Robinton. However, the actor's manager Jason Weinberg clarified there was no truth to the news.
