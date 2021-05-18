Emma Watson Breaks Silence On Rumours of Engagement

Emma Watson has been largely absent from social media. However, the Hollywood actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to address rumours about her engagement and career. Emma said speculations about her personal and professional lives were only ‘to create clicks’.

In a series of tweets, Emma wrote, “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.” She added, “If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you.