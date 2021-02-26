Emma Watson to Retire From Acting? Manager Responds to Rumours

Of late, there have been rumours about Emma Watson retiring from acting since she isn't too active on Instagram. Twitter was flooded with messages of fans requesting the actor not to quit films. Amidst all this, Emma's manager has responded to the rumours.

Jason Weinberg said in a statement to EW on Thursday, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

A report in Daily Mail had also claimed that Emma Watson had gone 'dormant' and was stepping back from limelight to settle with boyfriend Leo Robinton, with whom she has been in a relationship since one-and-a-half years. The portal had quoted a source as saying, "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."