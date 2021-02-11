Money Laundering Case: Armaan Jain Didn't Appear Before ED Today

Actor Armaan Jain, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (11 February) in an alleged money laundering case, did not appear before the agency, an official has been quoted by ANI as saying.

Armaan, cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena, was summoned in connection with the Tops Grup money laundering case being investigated by the agency, as per a report by India Today.

On Tuesday, 10 February, ED officials had reportedly conducted a search at Jain's Altamount road residence in South Mumbai.

According to the report Armaan's name came up when the ED was probing a money laundering case filed against Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. Jain is reportedly a friend of Sarnaik's son Vihang, who is also under the lens.