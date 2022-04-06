‘Claims Like These Common Now’: Ed Sheeran Wins ‘Shape of You’ Copyright Case

Sheeran argued that both songs used a “pentatonic pattern” which is common in music and he illustrated his point by singing part of Nina Simone’s song ‘Feeling Good’. Sheeran also told the Court that he “always tried to be completely fair” while adding credits for contributors if he ever 'borrowed' any ideas.

Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Shape of You’ released in 2017 and the musician won a Grammy for ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for the song.

After the court’s ruling, Sheeran shared a statement on Instagram, and said that ‘baseless’ claims like these ‘are way too common’. He captioned the post, "Dealing with a lawsuit recently. We won and I wanted to share a few words about it all."