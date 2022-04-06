Oscar-Winner Asghar Farhadi Indicted on Charges of Plagiarising 'A Hero'

A Hero producer Alexandra Mallet-Guy gave a statement to Variety after Farhadi’s indictment, “We firmly believe that the court will dismiss Ms Masihzadeh, who cannot claim ownership on matters in the public domain given that the prisoner’s story has been disclosed in both press articles and TV reports years before Ms. Masihzadeh’s documentary was published.”

Mallet-Guy added, “The story of this former prisoner finding gold in the street and giving it back to its owner is only the starting point of the plot of “A Hero”. The remaining is Asghar’s pure creation.”

Azadeh argued that she had researched the story on her own and there weren’t any news reports about it widely available. The film follows the story of a divorced father who is incarcerated in Iran. When he is out on temporary release, he finds a handbag filled with gold coins and tracks down the rightful owner.

A Hero won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.