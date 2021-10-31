'Dumping Ground For Redundant Shows': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Quits OTT Platforms

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has quit OTT platforms.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently said that he has quit digital platforms. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin stated that OTT platforms have become ‘dhanda (racket) for big production houses.”
Nawazuddin added that the amount of shows being churned out has killed the quality. "It’s become a dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get huge amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality", he told the publication.
Speaking about his decision to star in shows such as Netflix's Sacred Games Nawazuddin replied, "When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, the digital medium came with an excitement and challenge. At that time, new talent was given an opportunity. Unfortunately, that freshness is gone".
The actor said that nowadays he finds OTT content 'unbearable'. "When I can't even bear to watch them, how can I star in them? The star system killed the big screen. Nowadays, we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like A-listers. They forget that content is king. Before the lockdown and digital boom, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatres across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices".
Nawazuddin was recently nominated for the International Emmy Awards for his role in Netflix's Serious Men.