'Dumping Ground For Redundant Shows': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Quits OTT Platforms

Nawazuddin added that the amount of shows being churned out has killed the quality. "It’s become a dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get huge amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality", he told the publication.

Speaking about his decision to star in shows such as Netflix's Sacred Games Nawazuddin replied, "When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, the digital medium came with an excitement and challenge. At that time, new talent was given an opportunity. Unfortunately, that freshness is gone".