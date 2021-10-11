Greater Joy to Be Nominated as Actor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Emmy Nomination

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated in the 'Best Performance by an Actor' category for Sudhir Mishra’s satirical comedy, Serious Men, streaming on Netflix. In the adaptation of Manu Joseph’s novel, Siddiqui plays a Dalit personal assistant who passes off his son as a science prodigy.

Siddiqui will compete with Christian Tappan (The Great Heist), David Tennant (Des) and Roy Nik (Normali) in the category.