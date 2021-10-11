Greater Joy to Be Nominated as Actor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Emmy Nomination

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Serious Men.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated in the 'Best Performance by an Actor' category for Sudhir Mishra’s satirical comedy, Serious Men, streaming on Netflix. In the adaptation of Manu Joseph’s novel, Siddiqui plays a Dalit personal assistant who passes off his son as a science prodigy.
Siddiqui will compete with Christian Tappan (The Great Heist), David Tennant (Des) and Roy Nik (Normali) in the category.
Expressing his joy over the nomination, the actor told The Quint that international recognition of this kind instils confidence in a performer about their craft and their choices. He also talked about his formative years in the National School of Drama, coming to Mumbai to be an actor, and what kept him going.
Watch the video for more.
