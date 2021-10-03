Drugs Case: The Charges Pressed Against SRK's Son Aryan Under NDPS Act

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27 and 35 of NDPS Act. Aryan and seven others were detained by the NCB after the agency conducted a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday night. Apart from Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha have also been arrested.

The charges pressed against Aryan involve consumption, selling and purchase of banned substances under NDPS Act, 1985.

This involves commercial quantity, with imprisonment for ten years. However, it may extend to twenty years and shall also be liable to a fine of one lakh rupees, but which may extend to two lakh rupees, provided that the court may, for reasons to be recorded in the judgment, impose a fine exceeding two lakh rupees.