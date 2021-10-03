Drugs Case: The Charges Pressed Against SRK's Son Aryan Under NDPS Act

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27 and 35 of NDPS Act. Aryan and seven others were detained by the NCB after the agency conducted a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday night. Apart from Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha have also been arrested.
The charges pressed against Aryan involve consumption, selling and purchase of banned substances under NDPS Act, 1985.
This involves commercial quantity, with imprisonment for ten years. However, it may extend to twenty years and shall also be liable to a fine of one lakh rupees, but which may extend to two lakh rupees, provided that the court may, for reasons to be recorded in the judgment, impose a fine exceeding two lakh rupees.
Aryan and others have been arrested in connection with the seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA( ecstasy) and 1.33 lakhs in cash.
During the court hearing, the NCB has stated that WhatsApp chats have been recovered from the accused, which are currently under investigation. The agency added that banned substances have also been recovered, and they are trying to establish the source of the drugs.
"Investigation into the WhatsApp chats have revealed that the contraband substances are linked to a drug racket. The chats recovered from the mobile point to conversations with drug peddlers. Even as the offences are bailable there have been cases where custody is granted. Therefore we are asking for minimum 2 days police custody till 5 October", the NCB told the court.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 03 Oct 2021,07:19 PM IST