Drugs Case| Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan, Others Arrested After Raids on a Cruise

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency conducted a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday night. They are likely to be produced before the magistrate court on Sunday evening.

Aryan, Mummun and Arbaaz, three of the eight detained, were taken for a medical check-up at Mumbai's JJ Hospital after their statements were recorded.

NCB sources have told The Quint that drugs were consumed at the party.

Some of the other people who were questioned in the case are actor Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.