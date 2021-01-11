NCB Summons Arjun Rampal's Sister; Dia Mirza's Ex-Manager Arrested

Arjun Rampal was first summoned on 13 November and was questioned for six hours. He had recorded his statement again on 21 December.

In a statement to the media after first appearing before NCB, he had said that the substances found during an NCB raid at his residence were part of a prescription, and clarified that he has nothing to do with drugs, NDTV reported. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation," he had said.

On Saturday (9 January), the NCB arrested two sisters and a British national, Karan Sajnani, in a case involving illegal import of high-quality marijuana.

The Free Press Journal report states that apart from Rahila Furniturewala her sister Shaista was also arrested.