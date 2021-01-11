NCB Summons Arjun Rampal's Sister; Dia Mirza's Ex-Manager Arrested

Actor Arjun Rampal's sister Komal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case, as per a report by ANI. On the other hand, the NCB has arrested actor Dia Mirza's former manager Rahila Furniturewala for alleged illegal import of high-quality marijuana, reported Free Press Journal.
Komal was summoned by the investigating agency on 6 January. However, her lawyer had informed the NCB of her inability to appear, reported ANI.
Arjun Rampal was first summoned on 13 November and was questioned for six hours. He had recorded his statement again on 21 December.
In a statement to the media after first appearing before NCB, he had said that the substances found during an NCB raid at his residence were part of a prescription, and clarified that he has nothing to do with drugs, NDTV reported. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation," he had said.
On Saturday (9 January), the NCB arrested two sisters and a British national, Karan Sajnani, in a case involving illegal import of high-quality marijuana.
The Free Press Journal report states that apart from Rahila Furniturewala her sister Shaista was also arrested.
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhade told the publication, "A huge stash of imported strains of marijuana was recovered from a resident of Jaswant Heights in Khar (West) named Karan Sajnani after a search conducted at his house". Wankhade also said that marijuana and bud were recovered from Rahila Furniturewala.
Explaining the modus, the officer told Free Press Journal, "The contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled marijuana joints by Karan and was marketed to clients in Mumbai and various other states. The smuggling activity was supported by Rahila".
Published: 11 Jan 2021,09:56 AM IST