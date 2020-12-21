Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Reaches NCB Office, to be Quizzed Again

Actor Arjun Rampal has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday, 21 December, to record his statement in a drugs case, as per a report by ANI. Rampal had been summoned on 16 December by the NCB, but he had sought time to appear before the agency.

This is the second time that the actor is being quizzed by the agency in relation to the drugs probe that has been ongoing since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.