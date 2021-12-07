'Don't Want to Put Public in Danger': Munawar Faruqui Dropped From Gurgaon Fest

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been dropped from the Gurgaon Comedy Festival, as per a report by The Indian Express. The organisers told the publication that they have been receiving "repeated calls" and messages to drop Faruqui from the three-day festival, which is scheduled to take place from December 17-19 at Airia Mall.

Mubin Tisekar, co-founder of The Entertainment Factory, which is organising the event, told The Indian Express, "We have removed Munawar Faruqui from the line of performers because we don't want to hurt anyone's sentiments or put the public in danger. For us, the safety of artistes and the public is a priority".