Makers of Major Dhyan Chand Documentary Reveal First Poster

Joyeeta Roy said in a statement, "Black and White colour combination has been used in the poster to signify the conflicting facts and truths that we want to bring out through this docudrama and questions about the legend and our national game hockey to the audience.” She added that she’s saddened by the fact that the ‘youth of today’ don’t know a lot about the legend.

Major Dhyan Chand is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players, and had also earned the title ‘The Wizard of Hockey’. He earned three Olympic medals for the sport, and his birthday (29 August) is also celebrated as National Sports Day. India’s highest sports award, the Khel Ratna, was renamed to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The documentary is scheduled to release on 3 December which marks the 42nd death anniversary of the hockey legend.