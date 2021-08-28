Makers of Major Dhyan Chand Documentary Reveal First Poster

First look poster of the docudrama titled Major Dhyan Chand.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
The makers of the documentary on Major Dhyan Chand released its poster ahead of his 116th birth anniversary. The film’s producers Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar have been working on a campaign to demand that a Bharat Ratna be awarded to Dhyan Chand. The documentary, titled Major Dhyan Chand will chronicle the sportsperson’s life and struggles.
The digital campaigns official Facebook page shared the poster with the caption, "Presenting the first poster of our docudrama Major Dhyan Chand, the Inspiring Legend." In the poster, the player can be seen in black and white, leaned over, playing hockey, seemingly on railway tracks.
Joyeeta Roy said in a statement, "Black and White colour combination has been used in the poster to signify the conflicting facts and truths that we want to bring out through this docudrama and questions about the legend and our national game hockey to the audience.” She added that she’s saddened by the fact that the ‘youth of today’ don’t know a lot about the legend.
Major Dhyan Chand is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players, and had also earned the title ‘The Wizard of Hockey’. He earned three Olympic medals for the sport, and his birthday (29 August) is also celebrated as National Sports Day. India’s highest sports award, the Khel Ratna, was renamed to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
The documentary is scheduled to release on 3 December which marks the 42nd death anniversary of the hockey legend.
