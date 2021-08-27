Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi Share First Look of the Series ‘Break Point’

Break Point tells the story of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The makers of the series Break Point have revealed the first look poster. The Zee5 series has been directed by award-winning filmmaker duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, and will chronicle the legendary partnership between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. The series will explore their partnership on-court and their relationship and lives off-court as well.
Mahesh Bhupathi shared the poster on social media with the caption, "We put Indian tennis on the map but walked away when we had the world at our feet. It’s time to finally hear the untold story of @mbhupathi and @leanderpaes. #Breakpoint #ComingSoon only on #ZEE5." Leander Paes also shared the poster on social media.
Talking about the series Break Point, directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement, “Working with icons like Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes has been surreal and to bring their untold story to screen is something that we will cherish forever.”
Mahesh Bhupathi said in a statement that he put the story out in a ‘most candid and honest manner’. “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner,” Bhupathi stated.
“But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well. This is surely going to be a treat for all, and I am thankful to Ashwiny, Nitesh and ZEE5 for giving it everything," he added.
Break Point is the first collaboration between Ashwiny and Nitesh as co-directors. Their banner Earthsky Pictures is known for movies like Dangal, Nil Battey Sannata, and Chhichhore. The docu-series’ release date is yet to be announced.
Published: undefined