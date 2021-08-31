Director Puri Jagannadh Appears Before ED in 4-Year-Old Drugs Case

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on 31 August, as per a report by India Today. The ED has issued notices to 12 people, including Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati, from the film industry. Other celebrities include Charmme Kaur, Navadeep, Ravi Teja, Mumaith Khan and Tanish. In 2017, the actors and directors were questioned by the Special Investigation Team in a case related to a drug racket.

Rakul Preet has been asked to appear on 6 September. Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja will be appearing before the ED on 8 and 9 September respectively. Navadeep has been asked to appear on 13 September, Mumaith Khan on 15 September and Tanish on 17 September.