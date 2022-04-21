Director Bhagyaraj Apologises After Calling PM Modi’s Critics 'Premature Babies'

Bhagyaraj said at an event that he would like to give a "small advice to Modi", asking him to consider those who are criticizing him as "prematurely born babies".

“They are born in three months, as only after the fourth month of pregnancy does the baby’s mouth and ears develop. These people won’t say anything positive. We should consider that those who criticize (Modi) don’t have their ears or mouths developed. No need to worry about them,” he had said.