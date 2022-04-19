Ilaiyaraaja Draws Parallels Between Modi & Ambedkar in Book Foreword; Draws Flak

In his foreword, Ilaiyaraaja said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar would be proud of several achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that both saw poverty and stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them. He further wrote that both dreamt big for India, and believed in action rather than mere thoughts.

Ilaiyaraaja continued, “Pro-women legislations such as the banning of triple talaq and the rise in sex-ratio due to the historic ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ movement, which has brought in social transformation, is something that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar would have been proud of”.

He received a lot of backlash for making these comparisons.