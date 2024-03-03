Diljit Dosanjh Sings for Kareena Kapoor at Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor took centre stage at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration on 2 March.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor took centre stage at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration on 2 March.
Diljit, the star performer on the second day, showcased his top hits. A highlight was a video where Diljit excitedly interacted with Kareena and got her to dance to his track "Proper Patola".
Take a look:
Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana also had a memorable moment grooving to "Lover" during the three-day bash.
The second day of the pre-wedding festivities saw some of the most popular faces from Bollywood perform and create history.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan lit the stage on fire as well when they grooved to the beats of 'Naatu Naatu' during the grand celebration.
The celebrations will last till 3 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)