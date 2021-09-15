Dilip Kumar's Twitter Account to be Closed, Says Family Friend

The official Twitter account of late actor Dilip Kumar will be closed, family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday, 15 September. Farooqui's statement comes months after the legendary actor's demise.

In a tweet from Kumar's verified account Farooqui wrote, "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. -Faisal Farooqui".