Into Dilip Kumar's World: How He Was Struck By Urdu Zubaan and Tehzeeb

He was equally adept with words at non-literary gatherings. A friend who travelled with him across the small towns of Uttar Pradesh as Dilip Kumar graciously lent his weight to electoral campaigns, recalls a public meeting in Badaun that the thespian opened with the following remark: ‘Hum aur aap aksar andhere mein milte hain; aaj pehli baar roshni mein aap se mulaqat ho rahi hai.’ (‘You and I often meet in the dark, today for the first time we are meeting in light.’) These were simple words, simply said but so powerful. Needless to say, the crowd went wild.

Despite no formal education in Urdu, Dilip Kumar’s love for the language was legendary and he chose to speak in his somewhat stylised Urdu whenever the opportunity arose.