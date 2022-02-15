‘Beautiful Life Lessons’: Dia Mirza Celebrates Wedding Anniversay With Vaibhav

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt note for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their first wedding anniversary on 15 February. Sharing their wedding video, she wrote, “There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered.”
The caption further read, “Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life. #SunSetKeDivane.”
Looking back at the past year, Dia Mirza said, “It seems like just yesterday when Vaibhav and I were getting married in the presence of all our loved ones. Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons.
Dia and Vaibhav are parents to their daughter Samaira from the latter’s first marriage and their son Avyaan.
Dia also said that Avyaan has been her ‘biggest teacher’ because of the way he “triumphed over the challenges of premature birth and his joy in the smallest of things”.
Dia Mirza is currently working as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and UN Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.
