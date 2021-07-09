Can I Be Like Dilip Kumar?: Dharmendra Recalls Thinking, in Tribute

Along with the video, he tweeted, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi. (While we send off Dalip Sahab, with overwhelming emotions, I pay this tribute to the legendary artiste, pure of soul. He left but his memories will never fade)"

After Dilip Kumar's demise, several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra visited his house to offer their condolences to Kumar's wife Saira Banu.

Dharmendra had shared a picture from his visit, and wrote, "Saira ne jab kaha. 'Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. (When Saira Banu said, 'Look Dharam, sahab closed his eyes', I was heartbroken)"

Dilip Kumar was laid to rest with complete state honours in a cemetery in Juhu, Mumbai. Celebrities including Subhash Ghai, Amitabh Bachchan, and others attended the late actor's last rites.