Dilip Kumar On His Mother, Marriage, Unrealised Dreams & More

Elaborate interviews, off-the-cuff dangling conversations, and visits to the studio sets to watch Dilip Kumar in action, were the most pleasurable perks of my long and winding career.

The departed Yusuf Khan saab respected a clutch of journalists, avoided others. He had even hosted a wedding at his bungalow for the late marriage of M. Shamim, the Delhi-anchored senior correspondent of The Times of India. Saira Banu once even sought to organise an arranged marriage for me with an airhostess, which as it happened, went through the cracks. “Don’t force him to doing anything, Sairabi,” he had laughed. “Or he will be miserable for the rest of his life”

I recall that incident now to perhaps indicate that Dilip Kumar had struck an intimacy, which he did with all those who he could chat with, minus the caveat of, “That’s off-the-record.”

Scanning the several interviews, over the decades, with the Shahenshah-e-Alam of acting, here’s a collation of his quotes, which affirmed that his childhood was a defining factor in his metier. Besides, there are his infallibly self-effacing remarks, occasional disappointments – he so wanted to become a director, a wish which remained unrealised --and more. Excerpts: