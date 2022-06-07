'I'm Quiet, Not Unwell': Dharmendra Dispels Rumours of Hospitalisation

Dharmendra posted a video message for his fans.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @aapkadharam)
Dharmendra took to social media to rubbish rumours of his hospitalisation and also sang a snippet from a song from Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke for his fans. The actor said, “Hello friends, be positive, think positive, life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimaar nahi (I'm quiet, I'm not unwell).”
He added, “Anyway, kuch na kuch baat chalti rehti hai, hawa udti rehti hai (rumours keep circulating). Woh tha na mera gaana (There was that song of mine), 'Bura mat suno, bura mat dekho bura mat kaho'. Take care, love each other, be good to each other. Okay? Life will be beautiful.”
Dharmendra captioned the post, “Friends, With Love to you all.” His daughter, actor Esha Deol commented, “Love you papa.” Earlier, reacting to the rumours of Dharmendra’s hospitalisation, his sons, actors Bobby and Sunny Deol had said that he is ‘doing well’.
Sunny had said to PTI, “My dad is absolutely great and in the best of health. He is doing well,” and Bobby Deol had told India Today, “He is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection.”
Dharmendra had shared a video on 1 May informing his fans that he was hospitalised due to a muscle pull. He wrote in the caption, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.”
On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)