Dharmendra After Being Discharged From Hospital Says, 'Don't Overdo Things'

Dharmedra
(Photo: Twitter)
Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai due to a muscle pull. He was discharged on Sunday. After his return, he took to Instagram to share a message, “Friends, don't do anything over. I did and suffered a big muscle pull in the back. So, I had to visit the hospital. It was difficult for a few days. Anyway, I'm back with your good wishes and his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all.”
He captioned the video with, “Friends, don't overdo things ...know your limits.., i did it and learned my lesson". His daughter, Esha Deol was quick to respond to his video, stating, ‘Love you.’
On the work front, he will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release on 10 Feb 2023.
