Dharmendra After Being Discharged From Hospital Says, 'Don't Overdo Things'

Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai due to a muscle pull. He was discharged on Sunday. After his return, he took to Instagram to share a message, “Friends, don't do anything over. I did and suffered a big muscle pull in the back. So, I had to visit the hospital. It was difficult for a few days. Anyway, I'm back with your good wishes and his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all.”