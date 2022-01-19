Sexism, Clickbait, Public Shaming: How the Media Milks a Celebrity Divorce

3) Then there are those I call the “extremists”. This group as the name sounds is the most dangerous. They can be found online and offline (family members in the drawing room watching misogynistic TV serials). Now they want “parents” to remain together for the sake of the children, they will bring the 18 years into the middle of it all and tell the couple "you’ve lived together making all adjustments all these years, so why can’t you continue the 'adjusting' for remaining years", after all, we are Indians, we need to preserve our “culture”. (Of course, they are not saying this to Dhanush or Aishwaryaa in person, this goes out to the erring children in their household – erring in their rulebook that is!)

What’s worse is the patriarchal tone which wants to either “advice” only the woman or character assassinate one of the two partners. The bottom line is this lot wants to somehow find out the reason for the divorce so they can now have a “villain” and “hero” of this saga and they want to know how this couple split.