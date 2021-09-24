Happily Divorced: Woman Throws Herself A Unicorn-Themed Divorce Party

Sonia Gupta, 45, threw herself a unicorn-themed colorful divorce party to celebrate being "finally" free of 17 years of her marriage.

While the topic of divorce remains a stigma for the Indian society, Sonia, living in the UK, decided to celebrate the occasion in the most extravagant way possible.

She wanted the theme of the party to resonate with her personality and hence the party was casually labelled "It's a Sonia thing." Her guests were asked to dress up in their loudest and most colorful outfits and Sonia herself wore a vibrant dress accessorizing it with a sash that read "finally divorced."