Dev Anand’s Sequel to ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ Was In the Works

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
I remember when Dev Anand turned 88, he got himself an iPhone for his birthday. In his infectiously enthusiastic way, he also announced the sequel to Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), which was to bring back the character that Dev saab played in the original… 40 years after it first appeared.
Apparently the character would have aged by less than a decade in the sequel, as the story moves forward. The hunt was on for what the evergreen superstar describes as “a woman of today, trendy savvy with-it and attractive”.
He confessed that he starts thinking of his next film even before he completes a film. “If you want to define Dev Anand, it would be to be as ‘restlessness’. While I am making a film I am totally consumed by it. But yes, a part of my mind moves to the next project.”
I asked him what his birthday wishes were, and the inimitable Dev saab quipped, “I don’t make wishes. I make them come true. I go with exactly what I want to do. It ’s an ongoing process. As long as I feel creative and as long as I feel there are some people who want to watch my films I’ll continue to make them.”
We ended the conversation with Dev saab’s message for his fans. “I love my fans and seek their good wishes all the time. The younger generation is so clued in, so huge in mind and impact. As they connect with me, I feel my batteries being recharged. Some of the most remarkable minds of the world stay in our country. And I give them my love and good wishes, continue to see my films.”
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 26 September 2016, to mark Dev Anand’s birth anniversary. It is being republished to mark the legendary actor’s death anniversary.)
