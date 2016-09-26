Dev Anand’s Sequel to ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ Was In the Works

I remember when Dev Anand turned 88, he got himself an iPhone for his birthday. In his infectiously enthusiastic way, he also announced the sequel to Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), which was to bring back the character that Dev saab played in the original… 40 years after it first appeared.

Apparently the character would have aged by less than a decade in the sequel, as the story moves forward. The hunt was on for what the evergreen superstar describes as “a woman of today, trendy savvy with-it and attractive”.