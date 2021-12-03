Dev Anand's Cult Films Like Guide, Jewel Thief Need to Be Restored for Posterity

Meanwhile, the famed Anand recording studio, believed to be a sprawling 19,000 square feet, on Zig Zag Road, Pali Hill- where Dev Anand had reserved a penthouse for himself to write his scripts and meet up with journalists and film collaborators- has given way to a residential high-rise tower.

For years, he had also booked a permanent suite at the Sun N Sand Hotel for brainstorming on scripts and hosting impromptu parties for the press.

On the upside, the iconic Dev Anand bungalow at Iris Park, Juhu, has been left untouched. Kalpana Kartik stays there and is known to occasionally emerge for church meetings. Indeed, Dev Anand was the first among the Bollywood stars of the 1950s to acquire a magnum-sized bungalow in Juhu, which in those days was secluded, and close to the oceanfront and the army cantonment.