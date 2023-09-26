There’s Something About Dev: Revisiting Dev Anand's 'Guide' in 2023

It’s not as if Dev was a sensation from day one in the film industry; in fact after his first few flop films starting with Hum Ek Hain (1946), young Dev had worked hard on his image by styling himself after Gregory Peck, the favourite Hollywood star of his lady love at the time, Suraiya. Baazi (1951), Guru Dutt’s debut film as a director, gave him the breakthrough he badly needed.

It may be difficult for his fans to digest that there was a time in the early 40s, when Dev’s older brother Chetan’s close friend Balraj Sahni had chided him during the rehearsals of a play for not getting the dialogues right, saying, “Dev, you will never become an actor!” Dev went on to prove all his detractors wrong, and how!

Retrospectives are an excellent way of reaching out to new audiences; the collective experience of watching these films in a theatre with an older generation may help millennials and Gen Z discover aspects of these films that they can relate to.