Dev Anand's 100th Birthday: Diving Into How Some of His Iconic Songs Took Shape

The actor revealed that the first tune Burman had given him for 'Din dhal jaye' was not quite appropriate and he told him so, sharing as they did a comfortable relationship. “The next morning he woke me up asking me to call Shailendra and keep a harmonium ready by night. Dada came, played us a tune and within minutes Shailendra had written the mukhda of Din dhal jaye.” This is how creative talents came together to produce evergreen music.

Earlier, Anand had played a black-market ticket-peddler in Kaala Bazaar (1960) which was also directed by Vijay Anand and whose melodious music was composed by S. D. Burman. “Dada had a soft spot for Dev Anand,” observed Waheeda Rehman who played the book-loving heroine of this film. “And he composed some of his best music for him.” Shailendra’s association with Nav Ketan started with Kaala Bazaar that had gems like 'Rimjhim ke tarane leke aayi barsaat' and 'Khoya khoya chand, khula aasman.' The latter song was composed on Dada’s terrace, one moon-lit night. “All of us were just relaxing when Dada started playing on his harmonium. Inspired, Shailendra started singing to the tune,” remembered the actor. “The song was 'Khoya khoya chand.' There was an element of romantic solitude in the song and Goldie did full justice to it, while capturing the splendour and magnitude of the universe. It was a song born of spontaneity and teamwork.”