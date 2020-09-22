Demolition Row: HC Asks Raut To Join as Party in Kangana's Case

The Bombay High Court took up hearing of actor Kangana Ranaut's property demolition matter on Tuesday, 22 September. The High Court has allowed the officer who passed the demolition order and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut to join as parties in the case, as per a report by ANI. Also, the hearing has been adjourned till Wednesday, 23 September.

The Incident

On 8 September the BMC had served Kangana a "stop work" notice, listing out all the "unauthorised alterations" in her property. The actor was given 24 hours to reply. On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition by the actor.

The BMC had also filed an affidavit stating that the inquiry into "illegal alterations" was carried out following all protocols. The civic body added that after inspecting all the unauthorised alterations and serving her a notice action was taken.

During the first hearing on 10 September, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, however, had said that the demolition process had been carried out in haste and at a time when Kangana wasn't even present in Mumbai. Siddiqui also reportedly played some videos wherein certain portions of the house which the BMC hadn't objected to were seen tampered with.