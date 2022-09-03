Delhi Police Question Actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

In continuation to the report, the Street Dancer 3D actor was reportedly asked several questions by the police — what gifts did she receive, who did she talk to, where did she meet them and so on.

Nora claimed that she had no connection with Jacqueline and both of them were talking to him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) separately, the Delhi police said.

The police also said that she further mentioned Chandrashekhar's wife had once talked to her for a nail art function and then often called her up after that. She also shared that they gifted her a BMW, among other things.

As per the cops, the actor also claimed that she was unaware of Chandrashekhar's criminal background. She added that he often had conversations with her manager and cousin, but very few conversations with her.