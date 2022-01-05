Posters for Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ Unveiled on Deepika Padukone’s Birthday

The character posters for Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Gehraiyaan released on the latter's birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone)
The makers of Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan released the character posters on the actor’s birthday. Deepika shared the posters on Instagram with the caption, “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!”
The posters also revealed the characters’ names. Deepika’s poster features a conversation between her character Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Zain which reads, “I miss you.” Zain replies, “Then come see me tonight,” to which Alisha responds with, “Tonight is too long a wait.”
While Siddhant Chaturvedi’s poster features another conversation with Alisha, Ananya Panday’s poster features a chat between Zain and her character Tia about ‘working too hard’. Dhairya Karwa, seen staring into the distance in his poster, is named Karan. In the messages on his poster, Alisha asks, “You wanna step out? I’ll pick you up after work?”
Amazon Prime Video had dropped the announcement teaser for the Shakun Batra directorial on 20 December. Take a look:
A day before that, Deepika Padukone had shared BTS stills from the sets of Gehraiyaan with a heartfelt note that read, “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives!”
She added, “Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…”
Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 with Ranveer Singh. The couple played the roles of Romi Bhatia and cricketer Kapil Dev.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)