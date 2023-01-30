Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019David Warner Steps Into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in This Hilarious Video

David Warner Steps Into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in This Hilarious Video

David Warner's post on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has amassed more than 4.3 million views on Instagram.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

David Warner swaps his face with Shah Rukh Khan's in his hilarious video.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>David Warner swaps his face with Shah Rukh Khan's in his hilarious video.</p></div>

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is breaking box office records, grossing a whopping Rs 429 crore worldwide in just four days since its release. The action-packed entertainer that marked SRK's comeback after four years was truly a treat for his fans.

Australian cricketer David Warner has also joined the club. Warner impressed his fans by sharing a hilarious video of himself on Instagram in which he swapped SRK's face with his own in several scenes from Pathaan.

Urging his fans to guess the film, he captioned his post, "Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon."

Here, take a look:

Soon after the video was posted, several fans flooded Warner's comments section with hilarious remarks. One of them wrote, "I think, Bollywood should give chance to warner for debut in this industry."

Here are some more reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan hit the big screens on 25 January. The high-octane action entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Also Read#AskSRK: How Shah Rukh Khan Ruled 'Pathaan' Promotions With His Twitter AMAs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT