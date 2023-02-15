Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive & Author, Dies at 47

Dave Hollis dies at 47.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Dave Hollis, former distribution chief for Disney and self-help author, passed away on Saturday night, 11 February, at his home in Austin, Texas. He was 47.
Hollis was hospitalized due to heart-related health issues for some time. However, the exact cause of death has not been determined.
Hollis' ex-wife shared the tragic news on Instagram and wrote, "We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."
Here, take a look:
Hollis spent 17 years of his life working for Disney. He spent seven years as the company's head of distribution, before leaving in 2018. Later, he joined his ex-wife in her professional ventures.
Hollis had also authored three books, including a self-help book called Get Out of Your Own Way.
He is survived by his four children.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)