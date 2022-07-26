‘If I Don’t Question The Wrong Question Then Shame on Me’: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt & the Darlings team speak about the movie.
The much-awaited Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings is all set to release on Netflix on 5 August. The dark comedy follows Badrunissa (Alia) and her mother (Shefali) filing a missing complaint against the former's husband Hamza (Vijay). As events start unfolding, it's revealed that the duo has actually kidnapped Hamza and there's a horrific reason behind this drastic step.
The Quint caught up with the cast and director Jasmeet K Reen to speak about the movie. Speaking about the film being her first production Alia said, "During the shooting process, I was only leaning towards acting. As a producer, it has only been a journey and experience of learning how films are made. Now I understand so much more beyond the creative stage. In future, I would always be involved in the creative process".
When asked about the evolution of women characters Shefali Shah said,
2022 has been a year of firsts for Alia. The actor tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, and now they are expecting their first child. Following the pregnancy announcement, Alia had taken to Instagram to call out an objectionable comment. Weighing in on how, even today, women are questioned on their choices Alia said,
