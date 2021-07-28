Dancer Dr Methil Devika Announces Divorce From Actor-MLA Mukesh

“I have sent him a legal notice to this effect. Am not interested to say the reason and other things. The decision to separate is mutual and it is painful. I was waiting for the elections (Kerala Assembly Elections) to get over. I am not interested in criticising him and there has been no domestic violence issue at all,” she said, as reported by News18.

According to The News Minute, Methil told reporters that she doesn’t want to delve into it since it’s a personal matter. “If my household problem concerns Kerala, I would have spoken about it. The reason for divorce is personal and I do not want to delve into it.”

Talking about the domestic violence allegations, Devika told Asianet, “There are various forms of domestic violence. I would not be able to answer anything specific; that's my personal issue.” She said that domestic violence is not mentioned in the list of complaints related to the divorce.

Mukesh is currently the Kollam MLA and won as the CPI(M) candidate from the constituency. Devika and Mukesh got married on 24 October, 2013, and they have previously worked together at the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi.