Would Like to Begin a New Chapter: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Announce Divorce

The statement concluded, "A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey."

Aamir and Kiran had met on the sets of his film Lagaan. “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” Aamir had revealed in an interview.

Aamir and Kiran have a nine-year-old son named Azad Rao Khan.