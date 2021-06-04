Curse Myself for Not Being Able to Help Sushant: Karanveer Mehra

Actor Karanveer Mehra and late Sushant Singh Rajput
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Karanveer Mehra, like many others, remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput fondly. He wishes he could tell Sushant that he misses him, Mehra said in a recent interview. Mehra was Sushant's co-star in the show Pavitra Rishta and the two were also close friends.
"He was so enthusiastic about his career, his dreams, passion, his craft and about life itself. I was one of his fans. Since I was younger, he always treated me like his younger brother. He was the one guiding me at every step when I was at crossroads in my career and relationships. Each evening spent with him was special," he said to Times of India. He added that Sushant would talk about a wide range of topics including music, sports, fitness, and films.
He believes that Sushant's work is a testimony of the kind of actor he was. “Whoever has worked with Sushant would agree that he was an actor par excellence. I don’t have to say much on this as his work speaks volumes about the kind of actor he was. And if I were to describe him as a human being, I think I would fall short of words. He was charismatic, intelligent, suave, loving and caring. He had a big heart,” Karanveer said.
Over the course of their friendship, Karanveer learnt many things from Sushant but he says that the most important lesson was resilience. He added, “He lived his life by a code, which was ‘plan your work and work your plan’. He always used to say ‘don’t tell yourself how big the problem is, tell the problem how big you are’. I learnt so much from him and he was the one who taught me that one should never give up... I curse myself for not being able to help him.”
With Sushant's first death anniversary approaching, Karanveer added that he prays for his happiness and thanks Sushant for all the good he has done. "I wish there was a way to tell him that ‘I miss you buddy'," he said.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 04 Jun 2021,01:43 PM IST