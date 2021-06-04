Curse Myself for Not Being Able to Help Sushant: Karanveer Mehra

"He was so enthusiastic about his career, his dreams, passion, his craft and about life itself. I was one of his fans. Since I was younger, he always treated me like his younger brother. He was the one guiding me at every step when I was at crossroads in my career and relationships. Each evening spent with him was special," he said to Times of India. He added that Sushant would talk about a wide range of topics including music, sports, fitness, and films.

He believes that Sushant's work is a testimony of the kind of actor he was. “Whoever has worked with Sushant would agree that he was an actor par excellence. I don’t have to say much on this as his work speaks volumes about the kind of actor he was. And if I were to describe him as a human being, I think I would fall short of words. He was charismatic, intelligent, suave, loving and caring. He had a big heart,” Karanveer said.