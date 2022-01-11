'Sufi Was Burning With Fever & Not Moving': Nakuul, Jankee on Son's COVID Battle

Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee Parekh and son Sufi had tested COVID positive some time back. Nakuul has recounted how Sufi had to be rushed to the hospital after his fever wouldn't come down. Jankee had also shared a post on social media about the nightmare that the family went through.

Now, in an exclusive interview to The Quint, Nakuul and Jankee shared their story. "Nakuul was the first one to be diagnosed with COVID. After I, too, tested positive, I thought we would quarantine together. Little did I know that Sufi would also contract the virus", Jankee said.