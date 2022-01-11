'Sufi Was Burning With Fever & Not Moving': Nakuul, Jankee on Son's COVID Battle

Nakuul and Jankee share son Sufi's COVID battle
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee Parekh and son Sufi had tested COVID positive some time back. Nakuul has recounted how Sufi had to be rushed to the hospital after his fever wouldn't come down. Jankee had also shared a post on social media about the nightmare that the family went through.
Now, in an exclusive interview to The Quint, Nakuul and Jankee shared their story. "Nakuul was the first one to be diagnosed with COVID. After I, too, tested positive, I thought we would quarantine together. Little did I know that Sufi would also contract the virus", Jankee said.
She added that initially Sufi had a mild fever, but when it kept increasing they got scared.
Nakuul recalled, "Since my reports had come, I stayed home. Jankee went to the hospital with Sufi, but even her body was breaking down". They added that after a round of blood tests, Sufi was shifted to a children's COVID hospital in Mumbai. "More blood tests were conducted, he was put on IV, but after a few days he began recovering", Nakuul said.
The couple shared what symptoms parents should look out for and what they should keep in mind if their children contract COVID.
Watch the video for more.