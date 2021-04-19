Nakuul Mehta Recites Powerful Poem Depicting Indian COVID Crisis

Actor Nakuul Mehta
Image: Twitter/@NakuulMehta
Actor Nakuul Mehta took to Twitter to recite a poem about India's ongoing COVID19 crisis. Written by Ajay Singh, the poem was narrated as a part of the duo's poetry special, Too Much Democracy.
The poem throws light on the current shortage of medical facilities like beds, injections, and medicines that has rendered a huge health crisis in the country, leaving a lot of people in fatal conditions. A rough translation of few lines from the poem goes as follows:
"The one who has always spread poison in the air, how do you expect him to now provide oxygen for you?
Someone who has triggered a competition between kabristans and samshans, how do you expect him to build hospitals for you?"
Check out the full poem here:
Users on Twitter were awed by this amazing poem and appreciated the narration by Nakuul. Here is how they reacted:
