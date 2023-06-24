Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Emergency' Gets a Release Date; Watch New Teaser

The announcement video marks 48 years since Indira Gandhi declared an 'Emergency' across the country. Sharing the video Kangana wrote, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November."

Emergency is directed and produced by Kangana, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in key roles.