Court Dismisses Kangana's Plea For Relief Against BMC Notice

In January 2019, Kangana had challenged the notice before the civil court. In her petition she had also requested the court to restrain BMC officers from demolishing her property for the removal of the unauthorised construction.

Kangana had also claimed that the notice issued by BMC was vague. However, the corporation maintained that there were no irregularities while issuing notice to the actor.

In 2019, the court had ordered to maintain status quo till hearing of the notice of motion for restraining demolition. Now, the court rejected Kangana Ranaut's petition and said further hearing will take place in February 2021.

The court also granted Kangana six weeks time to approach the high court.