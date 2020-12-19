Police Probe Ordered in Javed Akhtar, Kangana Defamation Case

The lyricist had recorded his statement before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court on 3 December.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut. | (Photo courtesy: IANS; Instagram)

A court in Mumbai has directed the Juhu police to investigate the defamation complaint filed by Javed Akhtar against Kangana Ranaut, and asked them to submit a report on 16 January, reported PTI.

On 3 November, Akhtar's lawyer filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut on his behalf for making defamatory statements against him. The lyricist claimed that the Queen actor had maligned him on television and social media and made baseless allegations about his connection to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The complaint has been registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

Akhtar recorded his statement before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court on 3 December.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT