SSR Case: Plea Against 8 Celebrities, Including Salman, Dismissed

A court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has dismissed a revision suit filed against eight Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, on charges of a conspiracy to kill Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The report also states that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijayan and Sajid Nadiadwala were also named in the complaint.
Last year, the chief judicial magistrate court had dismissed a petition filed by lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha, accusing Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, SLB and KJo of abetting Sushant's alleged suicide.
Following this, Ojha had filed a revisions suit in the district and sessions court. The order letter regarding dismissal of the revision suit is yet to be issued.
The Live Hindustan report quotes Ekta Kapoor's lawyer Priya Ranjan as saying on Thursday, "The allegations are baseless. We are happy with the court's decision. The matter is outside the jurisdiction of Muzaffarpur".
Sudhir Kumar Ojha has now reportedly said that he will move the high court.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.
