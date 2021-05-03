Life Is Incomplete: Abhinav on Rubina's Home Quarantine in Shimla

Abhinav and Rubina had entered Bigg Boss 14 together and the latter ended up winning the season. Talking to Times of India, Abhinav revealed that he won't be visiting his wife in Shimla since 'nobody will be able to meet her' anyway. "I will be staying here (in Mumbai) because Rubina is in isolation at her home in Shimla. So, there's no point me going there. No one will be able to meet her right now," he said.

Speaking about his initial reaction to Rubina's diagnosis, he added that they were following all the protocol, "Panicking doesn't help anyone, we have to be well informed about how to handle it. If we panic then people around too will do the same. We are following all the SOP's and that's important. I'm hoping she gets well soon."

Rubina is best known for her show Chotti Bahu for which she was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 'Best Television Artist'. She's also appeared in TV shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Abhinav starred in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, and Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan. He also directed a short film titled Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor, starring his wife.