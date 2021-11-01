Not Being Allowed To Work, Get Threat Calls Daily: Comedian Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, whose three shows in Mumbai were recently cancelled due to threats from Bajrang Dal, has said that he is not being allowed to work and gets several threat calls daily, NDTV reported.

"I get 50 threat calls daily, I had to change my SIM card thrice. When my number gets leaked, people call up and abuse me," he said.

Earlier this year, Faruqui was in jail for a month in a case accusing him of "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses" and was later granted bail by the Supreme Court.